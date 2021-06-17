TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus…

Etinosa Idemudia reacts after Joro Olomofin leaked the message…

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of…

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle…

“I love you so much my late husband, I miss living life…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him…

Crossdresser, Michelle Page drags Bobrisky for buying his father…

‘I will go through hell and back’ – Actress,…

‘Less privileged’ – BBNaija Erica blasts a troll who condemned her reality show

Entertainment
By Kafayat
‘Erica’s

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Erica has blasted a troll who condemned her reality show.

Recall that just like Laycon, Erica began her reality show titled, ‘Inside Life With Erica’ on the 9th of June and it is airing air on Channel 322 on DSTV.

Taking to Twitter to air his opinion about the reality show, a user identified as @Tega said that she show looked disorganised.

READ ALSO

BBNaija Ka3na issues stern warning to Erica, Nengi and…

BBNaija Lucy reacts after she was accused of shaming Nengi

“Wached that Erica’s TV show on MTV base. Omo, it looked so disorganised” @Tega wrote.

Reacting to this comment, Erica basted the Twitter user saying she doesn’t hesitate to give back to the less privileged. She also ordered her fans to troll the Twitter user to give him the engagement he so much craves for.

In her words;

” Awww you know I love to give back the less privileged, let give him the engagement he so desperately craves.”

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Bobrisky dresses like a man to surprise his father with new Lexus SUV on his…

Etinosa Idemudia reacts after Joro Olomofin leaked the message she sent to him…

100-year-old man narrates his experience after meeting love of his life (Video)

Drama as lady beats up man who removed her ‘bone straight’ wig in…

‘I go die for your matter’ – Actor, Bolanle Ninalowo reveals…

“I love you so much my late husband, I miss living life with you”…

Bigger trouble For Baba Ijesha As Lagos Court Refuse To Grant Him Bail

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

‘Less privileged’ – BBNaija Erica blasts a troll who condemned…

Heart-Breaking Video Of How A Grandmother Charges Men N1500 Every Time They…

Iyabo Ojo former PA, Gbeminiyi, accused of ruining her business tells her own…

New video of DJ Cuppy and Anthony Joshua sparks wedding rumour (Watch)

Fans react to video of Boluwatife showing off the dollars his father, Wizkid…

More Woes For Baba Ijesha As Fresh, New, Incriminating evidence against him…

Billionaire daughter, Hauwa Indimi discloses what a woman did to her for sitting…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More