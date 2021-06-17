‘Less privileged’ – BBNaija Erica blasts a troll who condemned her reality show

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Erica has blasted a troll who condemned her reality show.

Recall that just like Laycon, Erica began her reality show titled, ‘Inside Life With Erica’ on the 9th of June and it is airing air on Channel 322 on DSTV.

Taking to Twitter to air his opinion about the reality show, a user identified as @Tega said that she show looked disorganised.

“Wached that Erica’s TV show on MTV base. Omo, it looked so disorganised” @Tega wrote.

Reacting to this comment, Erica basted the Twitter user saying she doesn’t hesitate to give back to the less privileged. She also ordered her fans to troll the Twitter user to give him the engagement he so much craves for.

In her words;

” Awww you know I love to give back the less privileged, let give him the engagement he so desperately craves.”