‘My happiness’ – Actress, Mercy Aigbe celebrates only son, Juwon on his birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe has taken to her official Instagram page to celebrate her son, Juwon on his birthday today.

According to Mercy, Juwon is her happiness, her baby and her look-alike.

Sharing a photo of the celebrant, the proud mother of two wrote;

“Happy birthday to my baby, my prince, my look-alike, my joy, my happiness! Olajuwon”

As expected, lots of Mercy’s fans and friends have stormed her comment section to pray for her son.

@Sindodo Tayo wrote “Happy birthday Sonshine, May your light continue to shine bright & be a blessing among your generation ”

@maryremmynjoku wrote: He is so grown! Happy birthday, son. May you forever be a source of joy to your mummy In Jesus Name.

@adeniyijohnson wrote: Happy birthday Juwon bobo

@jumokeodetola wrote: Happy birthday baby

@realchidimmaaneke wrote: Happy Birthday Baby

 

Via Instagram
