Nigerian man buys benz for his girlfriend for being loyal to him when he was broke (Photo)

For remaining by him during his difficult days, a Nigerian man rewarded his three-year girlfriend with cash gifts and a brand new Mercedes benz for her birthday.

Wunna recounted how his friend got his fiancée a fancy car on her birthday for her love and commitment during his worst days via the microblogging site.

Sharing the photos, he wrote; ”They say, It’s the bare minimum. My guy has been with this girl for like 3-4 years, he didn’t have a lot (like broke), but she was ten toes and stood with him.

Long story short, he brought her a Benz for her birthday yesterday. Congratulated him, and he said this; God no go let us go all out for the wrong person. Omo love is sweet, abeg, just find your person that will still love you even when you’re down to your lowest.

He added Person woman better pass friend. Na to take care of in woman to in own taste you feel me bro.”

See photo below;