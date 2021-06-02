Nigerians hail Seyi Makinde for slashing LAUTECH fees by 25%

Oyo State Government led by Engr. Seyi Makinde has slashed the tuition fees payable by students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology LAUTECH by 25%.

The governor made the announcement known during an unscheduled visit to the school in Ogbomoso on Tuesday.

He said that the reduction would cut across all students irrespective of their statuses and whether indigenes or non-indigenes.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Taiwo Adisa, quoted Makinde as saying that he was thankful to the students for according him warm reception despite the impromptu nature of his visit.

The Governor has been receiving applause from Nigerians on social media for his latest action.

This saw his name and LAUTECH trend on Twitter some hours ago.