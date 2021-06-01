Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

A man identified as Chima Obineche from Ogbe-Aku who claims to be a member of the Eastern Security Network says he regrets joining the ESN.

According to 38-year-old Chima who hails from Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, he has gained nothing since he joined the ESN.

He dragged Nnamdi Kanu for staying abroad with his wife, children and girlfriend instead of coming to Nigeria to lead the ESN in the fight against the Nigerian Police Force.

In a trending video shared by Vanguard News, Chima who was being interviewed by the Nigerian Police Force over his alleged involvement in the multiple attacks in prisons and Police Headquarters in Imo State, mentioned that he was arrested because he’s a member of the Eastern Security Network and part of the unknown gun men terrorizing the State and killing security operatives and destroying Police Stations.

He said he was trained at Uguta Camp to join the Eastern Security Network, he said they were 60 of them who were trained at the camp in March, 2021.

He added that while they were at the camp, the leaders of EAN came with guns while they were given cutlasses and were told they’re going for a crusade.

Watch video below;