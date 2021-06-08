TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B.…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’…

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor Adeboye…

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” –…

One of Davido’s boys will poison him – Pastor…

“TB Joshua’s teaching did a lot of damage” – OAP, Sandra…

Reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals her dogs are living a better life than her

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Social media users have reacted to Nigerian DJ, Cuppy Otedola’s revelation that her dogs are living a better life than her.

Recall that the billionaire’s daughter recently acquired some puppies and she named them Dudu and Funfun Otedola.

According to the 28-year-old in her recent post on Instagram, her dogs are living a better life than her.

READ ALSO

I was truly an African princess but now consider myself a…

DJ Cuppy accredits her many privileges to her father’s…

Reacting to this;

@papiiitino wrote: Some of you actually care for animals more than human beings around you

@david_mattlp08 wrote: Someone should check on this geh o, money is not everything o

@hibrosamani wrote: Egbami o…. if your dogs live a better life than you then which kind life me Dey live? Ah Una sha go Dey insult person stylishly… abi you will use me too as your dog cuppy

@pidgin____master wrote: how do I feel, she’s chasing clouts lately meanwhile she’s still owing certain artist

 

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He left us with a message” – Pastor T.B. Joshua’s wife…

“Only God can comfort us” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn…

Tonto Dikeh left heartbroken over the death of TB Joshua

‘I know the feeling of grief, it feels like Fear’ – Actress,…

‘Hypocrites and pretenders’ – Pastor Adeboye and other men of…

How TB Joshua allegedly died on his way to the hospital

“I will not celebrate my birthday this year” – Last video of…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions as DJ Cuppy reveals her dogs are living a better life than her

Actor, Yemi Solade under fire over his comment on Twitter Ban

IG comedian rushed to hospital after carrying out a “virgin ritual…

Pastor Adeboye, others will be prosecuted for tweeting – Lai Mohammed

We will not stop tweeting – Pastor E.A. Adeboye

Lady reveals what her 3-year-old daughter told her after she broke up with her…

Fans react as BBnaija celebrity, Vee falls sick and gets hospitalized

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More