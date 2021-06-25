TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV…

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation…

Mercy Johnson’s daughter, Angel reacts after her mother…

Lady shares her experience with man who placed his head on her…

Reality TV Star, Nina, confined to a wheelchair at an airport after her plastic surgery (Video)

Entertainment
By San

Reality TV Star , Nina Ivy was seen conveyed in a wheelchair at an airport after her BBL surgery which took place some days ago.

Recall Nina had shared photos of herself posting with her doctor that performed the Plastic Surgery.

While also sharing a video of herself in the hospital with fellow BBNaija star, Koko. Her post however didn’t sit well with a lot of Nigerians, as they took to the microblogging site to drag and troll her over it.

READ ALSO

See what Baba Ijesha was spotted doing to his lawyer after…

Burna Boy links up with American music mogul, P. Diddy…

Nina on seeing all the hate and dislike took to her social media page to blast her trolls calling them hypocrites.

Moreover, her Husband continues to show her support over her newly acquired body.

Watch the video below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Sometimes, I wonder if she’s my mother – Mercy Johnson’s…

Police arrest 21-year-old UNILAG student over murder of Super TV CEO

Video of Super TV CEO’s alleged murderer, Chidinma in her little provision…

Bobrisky’s bank account details showing his current balance, surfaces…

Leaked video of Super TV CEO having fun with 21-year-old Chidimma before she…

Nengi finally opens up about what went down between her and Kiddwaya inside the…

Don Jazzy reacts to BBNaija Dorathy and Ka3na’s revelation about having…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Duncan Mighty shares video kissing his new lover, months after accusing his…

Reality TV Star, Nina, confined to a wheelchair at an airport after her plastic…

‘I don’t have patience’ – BBNaija Lucy defends herself…

Police arrest father of 21-year-old suspected murderer of Super TV CEO, Chidimma…

I am 52 and still single with no children, yet I didn’t die – Female pastor…

“Na turn by turn” – Nigerians react to video of lady crying…

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye bags honorary doctorate degree from Escae-Benin…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More