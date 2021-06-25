Reality TV Star, Nina, confined to a wheelchair at an airport after her plastic surgery (Video)

Reality TV Star , Nina Ivy was seen conveyed in a wheelchair at an airport after her BBL surgery which took place some days ago.

Recall Nina had shared photos of herself posting with her doctor that performed the Plastic Surgery.

While also sharing a video of herself in the hospital with fellow BBNaija star, Koko. Her post however didn’t sit well with a lot of Nigerians, as they took to the microblogging site to drag and troll her over it.

Nina on seeing all the hate and dislike took to her social media page to blast her trolls calling them hypocrites.

Moreover, her Husband continues to show her support over her newly acquired body.

Watch the video below.