Regina Daniels brings her parents together on her son’s birthday (Video)

Regina Daniels has brought her parents together once again to attend the first birthday of her son, Munir Neji Ned Nwoko.

Recall, her father, Barrister Ojegwu, was reported to have staunchly opposed the marriage of his 20-year old daughter to business mogul and politician, Ned Nwoko.

However, during the baby’s naming ceremony which was held in Abuja last year, Jude retraced his steps, stating that the birth of the baby made him reconcile with Nwoko, for the sake of peace, joy, and happiness.

At the ceremony where the child was named Munir, Ojegwu noted that the birth of his grandson, made him put everything behind him with his in-law.

“The birth of this child has answered the question (about the controversy); everybody craves for peace, joy, and happiness. I have accepted everything.

“I feel very happy having a grandchild and that is why I am here. I travelled all the way from Lagos to this place just to celebrate with the family. I told him (Nwoko) and the mother to call him Ifechukwude which means what God has written”, he said.

In a new video which was shared by Regina, her mother and father were pictured together as Regina introduced the duo as her parents.

