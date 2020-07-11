It is widely known that the young Nollywood star, Reginal Daniel got married to her husband Ned Nwoko without her father’s consent.

Earlier today, Theinfong reported the attendance of Regina Daniel’s father, Jude Ojeogwu, at her daughter’s naming ceremony where he finally blessed the union between his daughter and her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko.

Father of Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel reconciled with her daughter’s billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko, following the birth of his grandson.

Regina Daniels recently gave birth to a baby boy, her first child for a business magnate, ned. They named their baby Munir in a christening ceremony yesterday. You can watch the video of the naming ceremony here.

At the baby’s naming ceremony, held in Abuja yesterday evening, Ojeogwu told journalists that the birth of the baby made him reconcile with his billionaire son-in-law for the sake of peace, joy, and happiness.

Nwoko and Regina named their son Munir at the ceremony where Ojeogwu insisted that the birth of the new baby made him change his mind about Nwoko.