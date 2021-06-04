Rema reveals why he uses the bat emoji, links it with an occurrence in Benin City

Popular Nigerian artiste, Rema who is currently signed to Don Jazzy’s music label, Mavin, in a recent statement has opened up on why he constantly uses the bat emoji.

Rema who is from Edo state linked his reason to a strange occurrence that do happen in Benin city.

He stressed that used the bat emoji reminds him of his root.

“In Benin city, when you look up the sky in the evening all you see is bats flying and that’s why its my signature emoji, a constant reminder of where I’m from,” he wrote via his Twitter account.

See his tweet below;

Benin is the capital of Edo state and is considered to be one of the popular places that has to do with traditional practices.