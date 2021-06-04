TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years,…

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete…

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in…

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post…

Rema reveals why he uses the bat emoji, links it with an occurrence in Benin City

Entertainment
By Olumide
Rema

Popular Nigerian artiste, Rema who is currently signed to Don Jazzy’s music label, Mavin, in a recent statement has opened up on why he constantly uses the bat emoji.

Rema who is from Edo state linked his reason to a strange occurrence that do happen in Benin city.

He stressed that used the bat emoji reminds him of his root.

READ ALSO

Rema sparks reaction as he shows off his N11M ”Diamond…

Gbangbola claims Don Jazzy is a demon, says he won’t be…

“In Benin city, when you look up the sky in the evening all you see is bats flying and that’s why its my signature emoji, a constant reminder of where I’m from,” he wrote via his Twitter account.

See his tweet below;

Benin is the capital of Edo state and is considered to be one of the popular places that has to do with traditional practices.

 

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back home with a…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he earlier told her…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also produced dwarfs…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete her bride…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Soldier commits suicide after killing customs officer in Seme

Davido’s PA, Israel DMW fingers spiritual husbands and wives as causes of…

I may run for 2023 presidency – Yahaya Bello

We are not mobilising corps members for war – NYSC reacts

Rema reveals why he uses the bat emoji, links it with an occurrence in Benin…

If being humble is shutting your mouth up then I throw it off the window –…

He just told me he can’t wait to work with me – Laycon meets Wande…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More