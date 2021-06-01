Rema sparks reaction as he shows off his N11M ”Diamond Grills”

Popular Nigerian singer, who is signed to Mavin music label, Rema has sparked reactions on social media after he showed off his 11 million naira worth Diamond Grill.

The Mavin singer is the latest star to get his teeth grilled and he claimed he spent N11M on the VVS Grill.

Flaunting the new set of diamond teeth grills, the singer wrote: “11 Million Naira on that VVS Grill.”

See his post below;

His action has however been received with mixed reactions.

While many hailed and applauded him, others were of the opinion that the amount he spent was too much and should have been used for something more tangible.

Rema is however yet to respond.