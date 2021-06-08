Rosy Meurer dragged for always posting only videos of herself eating on social media

Churchill Olakunle’s wife, Rosy Meurer has been dragged on social media for always posting videos of her eating.

This comes after the mother of one shared a video where she was eating in a Gambian style.

According to some Instagram users, Rosy might be depressed hence the reason she only posts video where she is eating.

Taking to Rosy’s comment section to complain about her video;

@obaanelly20 wrote “I don’t know if it’s depression or something every time eating when u go to her Snapchat she eating all time Madam find work to do ooo housewife”

@fundavies wrote “Na wah, no other post than eating post? No content”

@michelle_a._danquah wrote “Have you heard of EMOTIONAL EATING DISORDER? If your doctor follows you on IG, He should help you in getting some therapy. Kindly go easy on yourself ok”

@_adorable_ify wrote “Them don use food swear for you o”

@geismi233 wrote “Na food you come life come chop? nothing else dey that your brain,them suppose give you food and livestock ambassador because only you don nearly finish the whole, food, meat and chicken in this UAR”

