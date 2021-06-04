TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years,…

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete…

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in…

Drama at marriage registry as officials disappear from duty post…

Soldier commits suicide after killing customs officer in Seme

News
By San

A customs officer has been shot dead by a soldier at Seme border in Lagos State. Daily Trust reports

The incident was said to have happened Wednesday night.

A source, who did not want to be quoted, said the incident took many by surprise.

READ ALSO

Emotional moment a soldier knelt to propose to his…

Soldiers dey do yahoo, If dem born you well, kill yahoo…

“It’s possible that the soldier was under the influence of alcohol because no one expected him to behave in such a strange manner.”

Abdullahi Hussain, Public Relations Officer of Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, confirmed the incident, saying the soldier took his life after killing the customs officer. He said investigation is ongoing.

According to reports, Seme a Nigerian community which shares border with Cotonou, capital of Benin Republic, saw a large number of soldiers in the community.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back home with a…

Man allegedly beats girlfriend, takes away 11 month old baby he earlier told her…

I was born into a tall family, but I produced dwarfs who also produced dwarfs…

Kate Henshaw replies man who said he has N12,300 left to complete her bride…

1 of 9

LATEST UPDATES

Soldier commits suicide after killing customs officer in Seme

Davido’s PA, Israel DMW fingers spiritual husbands and wives as causes of…

I may run for 2023 presidency – Yahaya Bello

We are not mobilising corps members for war – NYSC reacts

Rema reveals why he uses the bat emoji, links it with an occurrence in Benin…

If being humble is shutting your mouth up then I throw it off the window –…

He just told me he can’t wait to work with me – Laycon meets Wande…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More