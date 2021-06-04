Soldier commits suicide after killing customs officer in Seme

A customs officer has been shot dead by a soldier at Seme border in Lagos State. Daily Trust reports

The incident was said to have happened Wednesday night.

A source, who did not want to be quoted, said the incident took many by surprise.

“It’s possible that the soldier was under the influence of alcohol because no one expected him to behave in such a strange manner.”

Abdullahi Hussain, Public Relations Officer of Seme Command of the Nigeria Customs Service, confirmed the incident, saying the soldier took his life after killing the customs officer. He said investigation is ongoing.

According to reports, Seme a Nigerian community which shares border with Cotonou, capital of Benin Republic, saw a large number of soldiers in the community.