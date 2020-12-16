Buhari opens border posts at Seme, Illela, Mfun, Maigatari

According to the latest report, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate opening of Nigeria’s border posts at four entry points.

This was made public by the Minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed as she listed the entry points as Seme near Badagry in Lagos State and Illela in Sokoto State.

See also:I had an A in an exam I didn’t write” – student recounts ‘miracle’ experience after praying to God for help

The other two are Maigatari in Jigawa state and Mfun in the south-south.

Ahmed announced this at the end of the 28th virtual FEC meeting on Wednesday.

She said other entry points will be opened by December 31, 2020.

The money is too small – reactions as woman announces search for a surrogate who will give birth via CS for N1.2 million