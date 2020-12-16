TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check out the Ugandan Prison Meant For Hardened Criminals That…

Omah Lay, Tems face 2 months imprisonment in Uganda

‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing…

‘It was not necessary at all’ – Empress Njamah…

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Others Stage…

Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo eulogizes only child on her…

Omah Lay And Tems Have Been Released

Video: BBNaija ex housemate, Nengi receives grand welcome in…

Wizkid’s Last Child, Zion Meets With His Grandfather For The…

Buhari opens border posts at Seme, Illela, Mfun, Maigatari

foodNews
By OluA
Buhari

According to the latest report, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate opening of Nigeria’s border posts at four entry points.

This was made public by the Minister of finance, Zainab Ahmed as she listed the entry points as Seme near Badagry in Lagos State and Illela in Sokoto State.

See also:I had an A in an exam I didn’t write” – student recounts ‘miracle’ experience after praying to God for help

READ ALSO

FG To Release 550 New Set Of Repentant Boko Haram Terrorist

Bear with us, if we have not done enough – Buhari appeals to…

The other two are Maigatari in Jigawa state and Mfun in the south-south.

Ahmed announced this at the end of the 28th virtual FEC meeting on Wednesday.

She said other entry points will be opened by December 31, 2020.

The money is too small – reactions as woman announces search for a surrogate who will give birth via CS for N1.2 million

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check out the Ugandan Prison Meant For Hardened Criminals That Omah Lay Was…

Omah Lay, Tems face 2 months imprisonment in Uganda

‘Do you have boil under you?’ – Nkechi Blessing blasts those…

‘It was not necessary at all’ – Empress Njamah dragged for…

Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage, Patoranking, Others Stage A Protest…

Nollywood actress, Sikiratu Sindodo eulogizes only child on her birthday

Omah Lay And Tems Have Been Released

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Buhari opens border posts at Seme, Illela, Mfun, Maigatari

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo bags TikTok Award

I had an A in an exam I didn’t write” – student recounts…

My husband of 16 years hasn’t slept with me in 10 years – Wife cries…

NYSC is a wonderful thing – Yul Edochie says as he recounts his service…

I’m not a big fan of awards — Wizkid to Naomi Campbell in new interview (Video)

BBNaija: Ifu Ennada reveals why she treats men ruthlessly (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More