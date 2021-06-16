Sometimes, I wish I can stand up to dance on stage – Yinka Ayefele

Yinka Ayefele is a Nigerian gospel singer and businessman whose success story is a bittersweet one. On December 12, 1997, Yinka Ayefele, was involved in an automobile accident, which damaged his spinal cord and confined him to the wheelchair.

The tragedy later became a turning point in his life. In an interview cited from PREMIUM TIMES, the “Tungba” singer speaks about that watershed in his career as well as adjusting to life as a physically challenged singer. In an excerpt from the interview, Yinka revealed that he often wishes he could stand up to join his teeming fans dancing to his music.

Read below:

PT: Do you have moments when you forget about the pains and just feel like standing up?

AYEFELE: Several times, I will want to jump out of the wheel chair; especially whenever I am on stage. Every minute, I wish I could stand up because most times I make moves that require me to stand up and move my legs. Most times, I want to show a lot of people that I am still very fit and whenever I see people dancing to my music, I feel like joining them to dance.