‘The best man in my eyes’ – Actress, Uche Ogbodo celebrates her baby daddy on father’s day

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Actress, Uche Ogbodo has taken to her official Instagram page to celebrate her baby daddy today, father’s day.

Recall that a Uche and her baby daddy welcomed their bundle of joy a few days ago.

According to Uche, her baby daddy who is older than is the best man and best Dad.

The new mum used the opportunity to appreciate her baby daddy, Bobby Maris for all his love and sacrifices.

Captioning a video of Bobby bonding with his daughter, Uche wrote;

“Happy Father’s Day to the Newest Dad in town, my Sweetheart, the Best Man in my eyes and the best Dad to @luminamaris … We See all your Love and Sacrifices for Us and We love and appreciate you Babe @bobbymaris… #happyfathersday”

Via Instagram
