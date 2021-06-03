The day my daughter saw me drunk – Singer, Waje recounts

Popular Nigerian singer, Waje has taken to social media to recount why she had to stop drinking.

Waje, who is a mother of a 22-year-old lady, while chatting with popular TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on his programme Rubbin’ Minds, explained that she reduced her alcohol intake the day she got home drunk from an event and was welcomed by her daughter.

Waje said, “The one time my daughter saw me drunk was the reason I had to check myself. It was not a great sight and that was in 2013. I got home after an event. You know when you go to an event and you take one glass of champagne here and there.

“I got home and I was drunk. Guess who opened the door for me? It was my daughter. That is not something any parent should do. When your child is living with you, there are some things you should not do.”