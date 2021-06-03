TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years,…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back…

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice,…

Nnamdi Kanu is 419 – Alleged ESN member speaks (Video)

About 2 years later, missing NSCDC officer found buried in…

The day my daughter saw me drunk – Singer, Waje recounts

Entertainment
By Olumide

Popular Nigerian singer, Waje has taken to social media to recount why she had to stop drinking.

Waje, who is a mother of a 22-year-old lady, while chatting with popular TV host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, on his programme Rubbin’ Minds, explained that she reduced her alcohol intake the day she got home drunk from an event and was welcomed by her daughter.

Waje said, “The one time my daughter saw me drunk was the reason I had to check myself. It was not a great sight and that was in 2013. I got home after an event. You know when you go to an event and you take one glass of champagne here and there.

READ ALSO

Naira Marley shares message from follower who showed…

“The scariest moment of my life was when I forgot the…

“I got home and I was drunk. Guess who opened the door for me? It was my daughter. That is not something any parent should do. When your child is living with you, there are some things you should not do.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

72-year-old grandmother who has been pregnant for 30 years, shares heartbreaking…

Child comedienne, Emmanuella reacts to pregnancy rumours

“I am happy in my marriage because of my ex boyfriend” – Lady…

Age doesn’t matter, when love hits your heart, you will fall –…

Lady found dead in her room with organs removed after coming back home with a…

Reactions from Fans as BBnaija’s Tacha shows off her no-makeup face in a new…

Lady narrates how her fiance who was pretending to be nice, slapped her few…

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

“My king is 3 months today!” Actress, Rosy Meurer celebrates her son as he…

The day my daughter saw me drunk – Singer, Waje recounts

Daddy Freeze disagrees with Christians who use the phase “What God cannot…

He’s stolen my heart – Nigerian lady shoots her shot at Billionaire…

It is not for you – Nigerians tell Dino Melaye as he shares video of him…

BBNaija’s Dorathy reveals what she felt like after recently visiting a…

Lady appeals to ‘girlfriends of yahoo boys’ to negotiate price of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More