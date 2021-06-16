‘There’s no me without you’ – AY Comedian pens down tribute to Alibaba

Sensational comedian, AY has taken to Instagram to pen down a tribute to his senior colleague, Alibaba on his birthday today.

According to AY, there is no him without Alibaba and he is his mentor. Speaking further, the father of one said that Alibaba deserves all the glory because he has built a legacy for himself by always lighting other people’s candles.

In his words;

“Everyone knows that there is no AY today without @alibabagcfr. Can’t get tired of letting the world know how you find fulfilment in helping others light their candles. What you must know on this anniversary is that no one does it like you. There are several mentors in the world, but you alone have the magic wand. You deserve all the glory in the world. You’ve built for yourself a legacy that can never be destroyed. For everything that you’ve been to me, I’m wishing you a super-duper birthday. Many more years will you see”