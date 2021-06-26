This is too shameful, may God heal the wife – Tonto Dikeh reacts to murder of Super TV CEO

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By San

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has weighed in on the alleged murder of Super TV CEO by his side chic, Chidinma.

Recall that the 21-year-old UNILAG undergraduate confessed to stabbing Ataga multiple times before leaving the scene of the incident with the victim’s ATM card. She told journalists that she drank and smoked with the victim before stabbing him after he allegedly tried to force himself on her after having his way the first time.

While reacting to a video of Chidinma smoking, Tonto Dikeh took to the comment section to ask two different questions. She asked if the wife of Late Ataga will attend his burial and if she will forgive her late husband for the shame he has caused her and the children.

Her post below;

She wrote, “Will the man’s wife attend his burial? Will she forgive him for the shame he has caused her and her children? This is too shameful. May God heal the wife.”

