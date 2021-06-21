“This is very irresponsible” – Video of BBNaija’s Mercy Eke rocking Peter Okoye at a club sparks outrage from fans

A video of ex- BBNaija housemate and the reality show winner, Mercy Eke and Peter Okoye in a club has sparked outrage on social media, with some criticizing the singer for disrespecting his wife, Lola.



Mercy and Peter were seen dancing together at a club in a video circulating online, and they appeared to be enjoying each other’s company.



The two were smitten with each other, and Peter muttered something in Mercy’s ear that made her bite her lower lip.

Watch the video below,

The video has since sparked outrage on social media as netizens called him out for dancing intimately with a woman that is not his wife in public. According to fans, Peter’s action is unbecoming of a married man.

See some comments below,

cres_luv wrote, “What’s wrong with ladies saying”so they can’t dance again” if it’s ur husband that a lady is rocking like this, would u be comfortable with it?? Except u are capable of doing such,then it’s wrong.And as a married man, it’s not ideal to be dancing with a single lady in such manner.”

officialstunner1 wrote, “To me it’s disrespectful, if it’s the wife dancing with a man like that , this igbo man no go take am at all”

cheeyoma wrote, “It’s irresponsible for God’s sakes. He’s a married man and should act like it”

hrh_Steffi wrote, “Mercy deh mad gan person husband nai she carry yanch face…as for mumu peter deh disrespect you wife later you cum Nd tell us how she made you ….”