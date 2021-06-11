Tonto Dikeh allegedly pregnant with her second child

Recent reports have alleged that controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is pregnant with her second child.

A video which was shared by Tonto Dikeh to mark her 36th birthday celebration sparked the speculations after fans spotted her protruding stomach.

Recall, Tonto Dikeh celebrated her birthday on 9th June. She also held a birthday dinner with former Imo state Governor, Rochas Okoroacha in attendance.

The Nollywood actress went on to share a video from the event on her Instagram page as she appreciated the senator for honouring her.

She wrote: MY GRATITUDE GOES TO THE SENATOR OF THE FEDERATION & FORMER GOVERNOR OF IMO STATE, SENATOR ROCHAS OKOROCHA …. Thank you for showing me that fatherly love and always being there anytime i need you… May the almighty bless your large heart.”

Reacting to the video, some of her fans and followers pointed out her protruding stomach and claimed she is pregnant with her second child.