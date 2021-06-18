Toyin Lawani replies those mocking her for having 3 children with 3 different men

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Serial entrepreneur and fashion mogul, Toyin Lawani has replied people mocking her for having 3 children for 3 different men.

Recall that Toyin who is expecting her third child recently got married to her photographer, Segun Wealth in a very elaborate way in Lagos.

Tiannah’s marriage to Segun earned her lots of criticism and bashing on social media.

Reacting to this, the celebrity stylist said that she is aware that people are mocking her but she does not care because she can live her life however she wants to.

Speaking further, the mother of two said that she would not die in silence to please the public.

Taking to Instagram to say this, the CEO of Tiannah Empire wrote;

“I think I’m the most mocked parent out there, Guess what my crime is ??? Having kids From separate dads, well if Doing that will keep giving me kids like @therealtiannah and @thereallordmaine I will make the mistake over and over and over again, cause I don’t Believe cause you failed once or twice, you shouldn’t have the right to love again.

“See when it comes to all these nasty shits you people think you write to mock me, it doesn’t move me at all, I’ve grown a tough skin, that’s what you people have taught me to do, so I do me and what makes me happy, no matter how much you soil my name, the world people who mean well see how hardworking.”

“I am at my various crafts and see how I strive at my various crafts daily, imagine if I listen to such nonsense y’all have to say, will my kids be where they are today? Will they be making you happy ??, cut that crap, see if I like I will have 6kids from different dads for different reasons, so far it makes me happy, if the next one mess up I will move on again, it’s like you people don’t know me moni shoko gan”

I don’t let anyone or anything hold me down and I don’t care what anyone has to say when something doesn’t make me happy again I move on, I’m not one of those that die in silence to please you lots, you lots that don’t even have your life together, are the ones who know how others should be living their lives, I don’t care what you all have to say, you can’t control my life cause I’m in charge of it, live and let live, my life is my business, not yours, I’m too focused to be distracted, watch out the new @tiannahsempirerealitytvshow season 3 it’s going to blow your minds away, we spoke all our truth there, social media has become a joke some people take too far kingofallQueens”

Via Instagram
