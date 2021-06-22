Wizkid opens the floodgate of money for his fans at a Lagos beach

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid was recorded in a video throwing money at his teeming and who had spotted him chilling at the beach in Lagos.

The singer who seems to spend his free time at the beach was having a nice time when construction workers at the beach spotted him and began hailing the singer. Wizkid in return three wads of N1000 note at them from the top of a building while they wrestled to pick up as many notes as they could.

Femi Otedola Reveals How Disabled Child Changed His Life

Fans react to video of Boluwatife showing off the dollars…

 

In other news, singer, Adekunle Gold reveals the father’s day gift his wife, Simi gave him.

Recall that Simi celebrated Adekunle Gold on father’s day. She said her husband has been a good boy and she wants him to keep it up.

“Happy Daddy’s day Daddy Deja. Keep being the good boy that you are” the mother of one wrote on Instagram.

Continue reading: Adekunle Gold reveals the father’s day gift Simi gave him

