Wizkid opens the floodgate of money for his fans at a Lagos beach

Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid was recorded in a video throwing money at his teeming and who had spotted him chilling at the beach in Lagos.

The singer who seems to spend his free time at the beach was having a nice time when construction workers at the beach spotted him and began hailing the singer. Wizkid in return three wads of N1000 note at them from the top of a building while they wrestled to pick up as many notes as they could.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

