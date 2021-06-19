Woman who was celebrated for birthing 10 babies at once lied, she was never pregnant (Details)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Lifestyle
By San

The South African woman who made headlines recently after it was revealed she had given birth to ten children was never pregnant.
According to a report by South Africa’s “Eyewitness News,” the mother has shown no evidence of ever being pregnant or having given birth in the last two weeks.

According to sources close to the probe, Gosiame Sithole was medically evaluated by a team of doctors at the Thembisa Hospital in Johannesburg.

“There was no pregnancy, according to the medical examination. It also demonstrates that there are no visible scars that would indicate a recent C-section,  a source revealed.

World-Record

Pretoria News published a story last Tuesday reporting as fact that Sithole and her partner Tebogo Tsotetsi delivered decuplets breaking the Guinness World Record.

The report also said that 37-year-old Sithole had given birth to five babies vaginally and the others via a C-section.

The story gripped South Africans and the world because of its rarity. Banking details and requests for financial help were also published on the front page of the Pretoria News.

However, nine days after the supposed birth there has been no evidence presented to show that the babies were actually born.

No Record of Births

The Gauteng Health Department released a statement last week saying they had no record of the decuplets being born at any of the province’s private and public facilities. The Department of Home Affairs also said that there had been no registration of 10 babies born to a single mother.

No medical doctor has also come forward to confirm that the babies were born.

Tsotetsi (the father) released a statement saying he believed that the babies were never born. However, Sithole (the mother) and Pretoria News have steadfastly claimed that the babies were in existence and blamed the government for an alleged cover up.

Psychiatric Evaluation

Eyewitness News understands that Sithole was detained under the Mental Healthcare Act, which allows for authorities to hold a person for at least 72 hours to do a psychiatric evaluation.

