“You were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones” – Tiwa Savage mourns Obama DMW

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has penned down an emotional tribute, following the death of Davido’s aide, Obama DMW.

Tiwa Savage wrote;

“Brave heart, strong heart, soft heart, kind heart, pure heart, peace maker, hot stepper, incoming politician, I know you’d want me to add “stylish” to this list but ummmm yeah lol

(abi @mekkamillions @therealjaybreeze @traficbabz @elizabeth_elohor @tiwaayankoya make I add am?)
SOMEONE SAID THEY TRIED TO RUIN YOUR REPUTATION BUT YOU SAVED THEIRS BY NOT TELLING YOUR STORY

I’ve never met anyone as brave/strong as you who was also as soft and kind as you. I don’t know why my cheesy jokes always made you laugh, you were ready to take a bullet for your loved ones
44 my black president, you chilling now, resting well, away from this cruel world

All your boys are a wreck, I’m sure you see them all crying like babies. You better tell them to be strong men. I’m allowed to cry, I’m a girl so don’t try to console me, I won’t listen to you anyway
I really don’t know what you were trying to prove sha, by leaving like this.

It is so unlike you. This isn’t the end, that thing you and I always talked about. I PROMISE I WILL DO IT and you will be proud. We are only burying your body today cause your beautiful spirit can never be contained in that sand and don’t worry we got @manlikeabdul_omw He must finish university or imma whoop his behind
I LOVE YOU, WE LOVE YOU HABEEB. Till we meet again KING 🕊🕊🕊”

