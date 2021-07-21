TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actor, Dike Osinachi has reacted after his daughter, Zim Audrey chose N50,000 over a plate of rice.

In a video which the actor shared via Instagram, a plate of rice was placed before the little girl alongside N50,000 cash.

She was asked to choose one from the two items in front of her, and surprisingly, she stretched out her hand and made for the N50,000 cash on the table.

Reacting to this, the actor was heard in the video asking her to think about it and be sure about her decision but the little girl insisted on taking the cash.

Sharing the video via Instagram, Apama wrote;

“I have seen the love of money in you. This is not my blood cos I don’t like money too much”.

