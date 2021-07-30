Actor, Williams Uchemba brags about how his wife left her medical profession because of him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Kafayat

Nollywood actor, Williams Uchemba has taken to his official Instagram page to brag about how his wife left her medical profession because of him.

According to the comic actor, his wife left her medical profession to help him pursue and achieve his dreams.

Williams said that he is grateful to her for agreeing to marry someone like him and she is superhuman for handling his businesses for him.

In his words;

“S/O TO ALL THE WIVES THAT MAKE LIFE EASY FOR THEIR HUSBANDS… I want to appreciate my wife and all the wives out there. Being a wife is tasking enough and being the wife of someone who is everywhere is another level of superhuman, and that is who you are. You put your medical profession on hold to help me build my goals and dreams, handling most of my business as I would still amazes me. Thank you! And thank you to all the wives out there that make life peaceful and easy for their husbands. You guys are the real MVPs. That being said I declare today WIVES APPRECIATION DAY #wivesappreciationday #SummerHoliday”

Via Instagram
