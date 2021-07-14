Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade is presently in sorrow, following the sudden death of her brother.

The actress took to her official Instagram account to mourn her brother by penning down a tribute to him.

Sharing photos of her brother and her mum, Adunni wrote;

My Dougie Fresh… Is that Adunni ?… I love Adunni… I’m going to Africa to meet Adunni… Yea yea… I’m just glad you are relieved of all pains. Mom is broken but My God got you! I will always love you, Douglas”.
Via Instagram
