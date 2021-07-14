Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade mourns

Nollywood actress, Adunni Ade is presently in sorrow, following the sudden death of her brother.
The actress took to her official Instagram account to mourn her brother by penning down a tribute to him.
Sharing photos of her brother and her mum, Adunni wrote;
@officialsholakosoko wrote: Oh my God! May his soul rest in peace
@k8henshaw wrote: Awwwww so sorry Special Dunni..
@murphyafolabi20 wrote: So sorry my sister may his soul rest in peace
@realmercyaigbe wrote: So sorry my love.
