Actress Angela Eguavoen Reveals The Worst Kind Of People To Fall In Love With

Entertainment
By San
Actress Angela Eguaveon reveals she will go n*de in front of camera on one condition

Nollywood actress, Angela Eguavoen has revealed the worst kind of people to fall in love with as a single person. The movie star took to her Instagram Stories to state these kinds of people.

In her words:

As a single lady or man, pray not to ever fall in love with a person who is: in love with someone else, a person who is married or a person who practices same sex relationship which you don’t. Falling in love with these category or people hurts like hell. E dey pain. And to unlove these kinda people is the hardest thing.”

Read Also: “If A Lady Buys Don Jazzy’s Kind Of New House, They’ll Say A Man Bought It For Her” – Actress, Angela Eguavoen Laments

See her post below:

