Actress Angela Eguavoen Reveals The Worst Kind Of People To Fall In Love With

Nollywood actress, Angela Eguavoen has revealed the worst kind of people to fall in love with as a single person. The movie star took to her Instagram Stories to state these kinds of people.

In her words:

“As a single lady or man, pray not to ever fall in love with a person who is: in love with someone else, a person who is married or a person who practices same sex relationship which you don’t. Falling in love with these category or people hurts like hell. E dey pain. And to unlove these kinda people is the hardest thing.”

See her post below: