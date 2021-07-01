Adesua Etomi blasts a fan who attacked her over a complaint she made after her driver wrecked her car

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat
theinfo.ng

Actress, Adesua Etomi has blasted a fan who attacked her over a complaint she made after her driver wrecked her car.

This comes after the mother of one took to Twitter to lament about how angry she gets every time she remembers how her driver wrecked her car barely 3 years after she bought it.

In her words;

“Every time I remember that the driver wrecked my car, I’m upset all over again. Not even 3yrs since I bought it.”

The fan identified as @Shawama replied with “What if you did that yourself will you be angry with yourself, it can happen to anybody no matter how careful you are, put yourself in that same show, money come and go we all know that I don’t pray for your downfall, more blessing come your way, Ade.”

Adesua who obviously was not ok with the response from the fan wrote;

“You don’t have a right to send me this kind of reply especially because you don’t know the circumstances of the accident.”

