“Aggressive malpractice brought me this far” – UNIBEN student says as she graduates from school (Video)

A lady who recently graduated from University of Benin (UNIBEN) has revealed how she was able to graduate through “aggressive malpractice”.

According to the new graduate, she has been engaging in series of malpractices since she got into school, and that was what made her pass her exams.

She shared photos and video after her final exams, and in the viral video, she was spotted showing off her dance moves.

Her white shirt had the bold inscription that “aggressive malpractice” made her pass her exams and become a graduate.

“Aggressive malpractice brought me this far”, the inscription read.

While some dragged her for her statement, some others also shared how they were also able to graduate through malpractice.

See video below;