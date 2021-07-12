Annie Idibia cries out over what they did to her daughters

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian actress cum entrepreneur, Annie Idibia has cried out on social media after Nigerians allegedly reported the instagram account of her daughters till it was taken down.

Sharing her pain on Instagram, Annie Idibia said she doesn’t understand why people will be so wicked to the extent of reporting the business page of her daughters till it was taken down.

Annie wrote;

“The heart of m*n is desperately evil. Humans born of women took out their jobless time to report my children Bizness page @Belviakids till it was taken down by Instagram.

Instagram why take down this page owned by two innocent kids. This page has never posted anything abusive or offensive. Our crime is that we are getting so many interactions? Many followings and likes is that also a crime? The heart of men can be quite envious. Of even lil kids? Wetin Dem do una? So tey una dey work hard day night till they took down their page. Sad.

Belvia kids are here to stay. They are going no way. Keep trying. Then you will understand that out grace and your grace no bi the same”.

