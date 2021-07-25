BBNaija 2021: Meet the housemate who was an actor in popular American series, The Blacklist

The Big Brother Naija Shine Your Eyes Edition began last night and the unraveling of housemates’ lifestyles before the show has begun. Boma Akpore, one of this year’s housemates who is slowly becoming a fan favorite has starred in the popular American series, The Blacklist.

Viewers of the highly-rated crime thriller series quickly spotted Boma in the house as they pull out a clip of his cameo appearance in the series.

“Just confirmed that #BBNaija Boma Akpore starred in the popular the blacklist season 6 Episode 16…” A user tweeted.

See photos from the scenes below:

Boma Akpore was raised by his single mother and grandmother. He is currently 34 years old and he grew up on the streets of Yaba in Lagos. He stated that one of the hardest decisions he had to make was to drop out in his final year, as he couldn’t make ends meet, but his life’s high point came when he saved enough money to pay for film school, an achievement that was subsequently eclipsed by his graduation.

Read more profiles of housemates here: BBNaija 2021: Check Out The Profile Of All The Season 6 Guys