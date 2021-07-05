BBNaija: Fans gift Neo N2million and a brand new car on his birthday (Photo)

Reality TV star, Neo Akpofure has been surprised by his fans as they ensured he had a remarkable birthday.

Neo turned 27 on July 1st amidst, pageantry and fanfare from top personalities and fans alike. He was also celebrated by the love of his life and co-star, Vee in a sweet social media post she made.

To crown it all, fans and lovers of the reality star ensured that he had an unforgettable birthday as they surprised him with a brand car and the sum of two million naira.

Neo was given the surprise gifts at the birthday dinner hosted last night as he continues to enjoy his new age.