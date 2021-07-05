TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Why I really liked Erica’ — BBNaija host, Ebuka…

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their…

I hate how Much I love this – Simi reacts to photo of her and…

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags…

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend…

Yul Edochie speaks following reports that he allegedly welcomed a…

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” –…

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children…

After several heartbreaks, DJ Cuppy shows off her new boyfriend

BBNaija: Fans gift Neo N2million and a brand new car on his birthday (Photo)

Entertainment
By San

Reality TV star, Neo Akpofure has been surprised by his fans as they ensured he had a remarkable birthday.

Neo turned 27 on July 1st amidst, pageantry and fanfare from top personalities and fans alike. He was also celebrated by the love of his life and co-star, Vee in a sweet social media post she made.

Read Also: “This nigga has so much energy” – Vee celebrates lover, Neo on his birthday (Video)

READ ALSO

“None of my parents lived to be 60, I’ve broken that yoke” –…

Davido finally pays tribute to his deceased assistant, Obama…

To crown it all,  fans and lovers of the reality star ensured that he had an unforgettable birthday as they surprised him with a brand car and the sum of two million naira.

Neo was given the surprise gifts at the birthday dinner hosted last night as he continues to enjoy his new age.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Why I really liked Erica’ — BBNaija host, Ebuka spills

Tunde Ednut reacts as Bobrisky shares his photo, despite their beef

I hate how Much I love this – Simi reacts to photo of her and Deja made by a fan

“Boyfriend snatcher” – Funke Akindele drags BBNaija’s…

Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend snatcher

Yul Edochie speaks following reports that he allegedly welcomed a child with…

“Tomorrow isn’t promised, I love you” – Erica and Vee…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija: Fans gift Neo N2million and a brand new car on his birthday (Photo)

Uche Ogbodo reacts after being criticized for having children outside wedlock

Actress, Uche Ogbodo under fire for mocking married women going through marital…

Fuji singer, Kwam 1 undergoes surgery

“None of my parents lived to be 60, I’ve broken that yoke” – Actor RMD says as…

Davido finally pays tribute to his deceased assistant, Obama DMW (Photo)

Lagos police command denies reports of girl killed by stray bullet at Yoruba…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More