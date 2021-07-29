BBNaija: “I made my first millions at 19” – Arin (video)

Big Brother Naija ‘shine your eye’ housemate, Arin has claimed that she made her first million when she was just 19 years old.

The Ekiti born 29-year-old fashion designer in a conversation with fellow housemate, Boma, stated that she learnt the act of saving at a young age and made her first millions 10 years ago.

“I’m proud of myself 10 years ago I made my first million. I know how to manage money, I’m one of those children that saves, I save my pocket money. Cos, I love to travel.

I don’t want to count, but I have been to Amsterdam, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Scotland, America, and other countries. I don’t ask my mother for ticket money because I have pride, I’ll just tell her I want to travel but she’ll pay for my ticket. In America, I’ve been to New York, Atlanta. The last time I was in America was in 2018”.