BBNaija: “I made my first millions at 19” – Arin (video)

By Shalom

Big Brother Naija ‘shine your eye’ housemate, Arin has claimed that she made her first million when she was just 19 years old.

The Ekiti born 29-year-old fashion designer in a conversation with fellow housemate, Boma, stated that she learnt the act of saving at a young age and made her first millions 10 years ago.

“I’m proud of myself 10 years ago I made my first million. I know how to manage money, I’m one of those children that saves, I save my pocket money. Cos, I love to travel.

I don’t want to count, but I have been to Amsterdam, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Scotland, America, and other countries. I don’t ask my mother for ticket money because I have pride, I’ll just tell her I want to travel but she’ll pay for my ticket. In America, I’ve been to New York, Atlanta. The last time I was in America was in 2018”.

