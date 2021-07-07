BBNaija Ka3na warns her fans, says they must buy her cars and houses for her birthday

Big Brother Naija Ka3na has warned her fans by telling them how compulsory it is for them to get her cars and houses for her 27th birthday.

According to the mother of one, her fans should emulate Nengi, Erica, Laycon, Ozo and Neo’s fans by giving her a huge surprise as they did to their favourites.

Taking to Twitter to say this, Ka3na wrote;

“BOSS NATION (how many times did I call you guys) see what your mates are doing oh…. Cars and Houses ohhh… 10DAYS TO MY BIRTHDAY SURPRISE ME OH”

Recall that a few days ago, the controversial businesswoman disclosed that she bought Lands and Diamonds as an early birthday gift for herself.

“More LANDS and Diamonds… Early Birthday Gift From Me To Me… Tag All Them Unbelievers To Repent. Just Getting Started… Countdown 17 – 07 – 2021 #[email protected]” Ka3na wrote on Instagram.