TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his…

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience…

We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my…

Men who cheat on their wives should take a new turn and stay…

“The most annoying human ever” – Vee tackles…

BBNaija Ka3na warns her fans, says they must buy her cars and houses for her birthday

Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija Ka3na has warned her fans by telling them how compulsory it is for them to get her cars and houses for her 27th birthday.

According to the mother of one, her fans should emulate Nengi, Erica, Laycon, Ozo and Neo’s fans by giving her a huge surprise as they did to their favourites.

Taking to Twitter to say this, Ka3na wrote;

READ ALSO

BBNaija Mercy Eke reveals dating Ike is one of her regrets…

Fans of BBNaija Nengi celebrate her latest achievement

“BOSS NATION (how many times did I call you guys) see what your mates are doing oh…. Cars and Houses ohhh… 10DAYS TO MY BIRTHDAY SURPRISE ME OH”

 

Recall that a few days ago, the controversial businesswoman disclosed that she bought Lands and Diamonds as an early birthday gift for herself.

“More LANDS and Diamonds… Early Birthday Gift From Me To Me… Tag All Them Unbelievers To Repent. Just Getting Started… Countdown 17 – 07 – 2021 #[email protected]” Ka3na wrote on Instagram.

Via Instagram
RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his birthday

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his birthday

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his candlelight…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after his pregnant…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience Ozokwo apologises

We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t – Brand drops…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my love – Late…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

BBNaija Ka3na warns her fans, says they must buy her cars and houses for her…

‘Nigerian men don’t cheat’ – Toyin Abraham defends…

BBNaija Mercy Eke reveals dating Ike is one of her regrets while on the reality…

Fans of BBNaija Nengi celebrate her latest achievement

Nobody can ban my movie, Oko Iyabo – Yomi Fabiyi insists

Photos and videos from RMD’s star-studded 60th birthday party

“Sagging and drinking in public to mourn a friend is the height of…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More