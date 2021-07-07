BBNaija Mercy Eke reveals dating Ike is one of her regrets while on the reality show

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Kafayat

Big Brother Naija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke has opened up on some of her regrets while she was on the show.

According to Mercy in an Interview with The Guardian Newspaper, one thing she would do differently if she had the opportunity to go back to the house is not to have any relationship with a male housemate.

Recall that Mercy and Ike became lovers on the show and the relationship continued for some months after they left the house.

However, their relationship came to an end due to irreconcilable differences and both parties decided to go their separate ways.

In her words;

“If I go back to the house I will be the same person because I was real. Maybe this time I will not have anything to do with any male housemate,”.

Via Instagram
