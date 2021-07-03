Bisola reacts after Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend snatcher

Former Big Brother Naija housemate cum actress, Bisola Aiyeola has reacted after popular actress, Funke Akindele called her a boyfriend snatcher.

In a recent post which the actress shared via her Instagram page, Funke tagged Bisola, calling her a boyfriend snatcher.

Sharing a photo of Bisola, Funke wrote;

“This one na boyfriend snatcher!! 🙄🙄🙄 Tag her if your recognize her!!

I beg make I tag her with my full chest!! @iambisola I Dey #amenestate come beat me!!!”

Reacting to this, Bisola Aiyeola took to the comment section of Funke’s post and denied being a boyfriend snatcher. She added that she doesn’t even know what the term “boyfriend” means.

“Iz norrr Mee oooo. I don’t know what boyfriend is ooooo. Is it a type of food plix?”, Bisola asked.