Breaking: Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan dies at 44

Nigerian veteran singer, Lanre Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan is dead. He passed away at the age of 44 after battling cancer of the throat.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr. Kayode Fasasi on behalf of the Fasasi family.

The statement read, “It is wth heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan.

“He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings.

“We, his family will appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”

Back in may, news of the ‘jagbajantis‘ crooner’s illness made the rounds. Sound Sultan however debunked the rumours

Addressing reports about his health and the goodwill messages sent to him, the father of three said “I must not ignore the massive show of love. THANK YOU ALL. I will tell you my story myself it will be true than not false.”