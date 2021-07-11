TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s…

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial…

Breaking: Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan dies at 44

Entertainment
By San

Nigerian veteran singer, Lanre Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan is dead. He passed away at the age of 44 after battling cancer of the throat.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr. Kayode Fasasi on behalf of the Fasasi family.

The statement read, “It is wth heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our multitalented veteran singer, rapper, songwriter Olanrewaju Fasasi aka Sound Sultan.

READ ALSO

American Gospel Artiste, Bryon Cage Cries Out As He Shares…

Ini Edo 20Years On Stage: Rare story of how she was banned…

“He passed away at the age of 44 following a hard-fought battle with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma.

“He is survived by his wife, three children and his siblings.

“We, his family will appreciate the utmost privacy as we come to grips with this tragic loss.”

Back in may, news of the ‘jagbajantis‘ crooner’s illness made the rounds. Sound Sultan however debunked the rumours

Addressing reports about his health and the goodwill messages sent to him, the father of three said “I must not ignore the massive show of love. THANK YOU ALL. I will tell you my story myself it will be true than not false.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

DaddyFreeze drags General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s…

List of dignitaries who attended T.B Joshua’s final burial ceremony…

Davido’s daughter Imade goes emotional as she shares her moments with late…

How I saved the life of a stranger who was about to be killed – Actress,…

Man reacts as Bobrisky shoots his shot at him on IG (Screenshots)

One year after being accused of stealing a baby, Halima Abubakar flaunts her own…

1 of 3

LATEST UPDATES

Breaking: Nigerian singer, Sound Sultan dies at 44

“Late Prophet TB Joshua Paid Electricity Bills Of Four Local Governments…

Singer, Speed Darlington ties the knot? (Photos)

T.B Joshua: Conspiracies that may arise after his death and how the church is…

‘Na boutique?’ – Fans react as Linda Ikeji flaunts her…

‘Lion no dey born goat’ – Tonto Dikeh brags over her…

One year after being accused of stealing a baby, Halima Abubakar flaunts her own…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More