‘Buy all the cars and get the girls, nobody will follow you to the grave’ – BBNaija Kiddwaya tells his fans

By Kafayat

Billionaire’s son, Kiddwaya has advised his fans to go ahead and buy all the cars they want, get their favourite girls and do whatever they like because nobody will follow anyone to their grave.

According to the reality star, people should learn to live their lives without thinking about what people will say.

In his words;

Tolanibaj reacts as billionaire son, Kiddwaya kisses her in…

Erica reacts after Wathoni bragged that Kiddwaya cannot…

“Las las Nobody will follow you to the grave so if you like don’t be humble, flex all you want, buy all the cars, get all the girls/guys, do dorime showers every night! F**k what they think. Just face your front and make sure you do it well”

See how some social media users reacted to this;

@rhx_xx7 wrote “While doing and knowing nobody will suffer in eternity with you.. Make sure you do things rightly also!”

@wendypeterschere wrote “In essence, just do you, but do the right things with a touch of humility…Well said Kid, las las, everybody go kpai”

@abionrodriguez100 wrote “Do whatever you want nobody cares ooo enjoy your Life”

Via Instagram
