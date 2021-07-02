TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul…

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice…

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa…

How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

Photos from Regina Daniels’s son’s birthday party

Why I had disagreement with Wizkid after we shot…

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade” – Nollywood actor drags Tonto Dikeh

Entertainment
By Shalom

Controversial nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has dragged popular actress, Tonto Dikeh over her relationship with politician, Prince Kpokpogri.

Taking to Instagram, Maduagwu recounted how Tonto allegedly called Mercy’s child a witch and maintained that he would never support her getting pregnant before marriage.

He further dragged the actress for allegedly bleaching her skin to white, and asked if Bobrisky introduced her to the cream vendor.

READ ALSO

‘I went through my dark times alone’ –…

Bobrisky finally reacts after Tonto Dikeh said she’s…

Maduagwu wrote;

“She called Mercy’s child a w!tch and you want me to celebrate her overnight relationship. Even Jesus will not support belle before wedding. I no expect less from person wey carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade. Did Bobrisky introduce you to your delta soap Romeo? Yes or no”

See his post below!

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘Muslim burials will humble you’ – Fans react to how…

Nollywood actress allegedly welcomes baby for married actor, Yul Edochie

I haven’t set my eyes on her since 10 years, she started smoking at 11…

Moment Regina Daniels pushed away her brother for trying to rock a lady at her…

BBNaija’s Neo replies man who advised him to take Venita’s advice and dump Vee

I will ensure your son completes his education – Tiwa Savage promises late…

How 6 of Davido’s friends died under 4 years

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Footballer, Ahmed Musa and wife, Juliet celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary

Nigerians celebrate Burna Boy on his 30th birthday

Anytime I look at Laycon’s face, I feel stupid – Erica cries out…

DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted, releases photos of military grade weapons,…

“Is there anything I can do right?” – BBNaija’s Lucy…

“Carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade” –…

Eric really used her brain to buy noodles – Nigerians drag BBNaija’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More