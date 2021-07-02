Controversial nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu has dragged popular actress, Tonto Dikeh over her relationship with politician, Prince Kpokpogri.

Taking to Instagram, Maduagwu recounted how Tonto allegedly called Mercy’s child a witch and maintained that he would never support her getting pregnant before marriage.

He further dragged the actress for allegedly bleaching her skin to white, and asked if Bobrisky introduced her to the cream vendor.

Maduagwu wrote;

“She called Mercy’s child a w!tch and you want me to celebrate her overnight relationship. Even Jesus will not support belle before wedding. I no expect less from person wey carry cosmetic surgery for body like delta masquerade. Did Bobrisky introduce you to your delta soap Romeo? Yes or no”

See his post below!