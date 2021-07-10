TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Check Out What Was Written On Late Prophet TB Joshua’s Gravestone

Entertainment
By Shalom

Late prophet, T.B Joshua was buried at the Synagogue Church premises in Lagos, and a decorated tombstone was prepared at his graveside.

Thousands of mourners attended the burial service at his Synagogue, Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the Ikotun area of Lagos.

There at the tombstone, his image was designed on a marble with a short epitaph which read; “Prophet T.B. Joshua (12 June 1963 – 5 June 2021) – The Final Earthly Resting Place. To God be the glory!”

Before the tomb was sealed, family members poured sand and threw flowers in the grave in honour of the great Man of God, and to showcase their love for him.

The 57-year-old died on 5 June, the church had announced.

Prior to his death, Joshua was revered by people from around the world and tens of thousands of people attended his weekly services.

