Comedian, Zicsaloma gifts his mom a brand new car

Entertainment
By Shalom

Popular Nigerian comedian, Aloma Isaac Junior popularly known as Zicsaloma has gifted his mother a brand new car.

The 29-year-old comedian took to Instagram to share a video which captured the beautiful moment his mum expressed her happiness as she received the car gift.

His excited mother was spotted moving and dancing around the car as she pronounced blessings on her son.

According to Zik, the car gift is nothing compared to what his mother really deserves, adding that his beautiful mum is worth more than a car gift.

In his words, “A little gift to the best mum in the world. she deserves this and more”.

This is coming few weeks after the content creator acquired a Mercedes Benz SUV.

