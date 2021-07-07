It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down after he was dragged over his new house and Benz

Nigerian Comedian, Zicsaloma has cried out on social media after Nigerians dragged him for getting a new ride and house.

Recall, the comedian recently expressed his joy after getting a new house and buying a Benz.

However, after flaunting his achievements, some fans insinuated that the comedian might be into fraud to be able to attain such height in just few months of being in the limelight.

Zicsaloma in his response, expressed his pain over the situation, noting that people who feel successful men are into fraud, end up being poor in their life time.

He further advised those dragging him to focus their energy on things that would also make them wealthy, instead of looking down on others who have made it.