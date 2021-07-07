TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his…

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience…

We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my…

Men who cheat on their wives should take a new turn and stay…

“The most annoying human ever” – Vee tackles…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down after he was dragged over his new house and Benz

Entertainment
By Shalom

Nigerian Comedian, Zicsaloma has cried out on social media after Nigerians dragged him for getting a new ride and house.

Recall, the comedian recently expressed his joy after getting a new house and buying a Benz.

However, after flaunting his achievements, some fans insinuated that the comedian might be into fraud to be able to attain such height in just few months of being in the limelight.

READ ALSO

Popular comedian, Victor Ebiye opens up on buying Benz on…

There is a price for success – Williams Uchemba…

Zicsaloma in his response, expressed his pain over the situation, noting that people who feel successful men are into fraud, end up being poor in their life time.

He further advised those dragging him to focus their energy on things that would also make them wealthy, instead of looking down on others who have made it.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his birthday

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his birthday

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his candlelight…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after his pregnant…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience Ozokwo apologises

We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t – Brand drops…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my love – Late…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While Hugging Her Husband…

Drama as man whose family arranged a wife for him, finds out she’s already…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down after he was…

‘I am hurt, broken, sad, and lost’ – Davido finally breaks…

BBNaija Ka3na warns her fans, says they must buy her cars and houses for her…

‘Nigerian men don’t cheat’ – Toyin Abraham defends…

BBNaija Mercy Eke reveals dating Ike is one of her regrets while on the reality…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More