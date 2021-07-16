‘Confused human being’ – Nigerians drag BBNaija Ka3na for saying her ex-husband is the best for her

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate, Ka3na has been dragged on social media for saying her ex-husband is the best man for her.

Recall that while on the reality show, Ka3na disclosed that she was married to a white man but the marriage was called off after she had her child.

Although the business guru did not give reasons why the marriage ended, she has mentioned in her recent post that she would choose the father of her child over again if she has the opportunity.

In her words;

” I love my husband, literally the best man for me… I will choose him over and over again.

See how social media users reacted to this;

@realeniola___ wrote “The most confuse human being!!”

@ify_.xoxo wrote “Only Ka3na is single, divorced separated and married at the same time”

@just__mims_ wrote “This girl stay one place you said you’re divorced now you love your husband ke your way”

@thhe_sparkle wrote “Man that allows you to sleep around. Is it my own husband that’ll be the best for you before???”

@abagimeg wrote “Are you having an open relationship or what…I am not understanding at all”