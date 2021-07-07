Drama as man whose family arranged a wife for him, finds out she’s already pregnant for another man

Twitter user, Mekus has narrated how he found out that the lady his family arranged for him to marry, was already pregnant for someone else.

According to Mekus, his family arranged a bride for him and on their way back from the village, she began to throw up in the car.

He took her for a test following her incessant nausea and he discovered that she was pregnant for another man.

Mekus tweeted;

“I travelled to the village to see a babe they arranged for me to marry. We went on a date yesterday, on our way back I bought corns and pear and started eating. She got a nausea and threw up in the car. I was afraid of food poisoning at first. Final result, she’s pregnant.”