TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his…

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his…

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience…

We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my…

Men who cheat on their wives should take a new turn and stay…

“The most annoying human ever” – Vee tackles…

Drama as man whose family arranged a wife for him, finds out she’s already pregnant for another man

Entertainment
By Shalom

Twitter user, Mekus has narrated how he found out that the lady his family arranged for him to marry, was already pregnant for someone else.

According to Mekus, his family arranged a bride for him and on their way back from the village, she began to throw up in the car.

He took her for a test following her incessant nausea and he discovered that she was pregnant for another man.

READ ALSO

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out…

Don’t let me block you – Simi drags those saying…

Mekus tweeted;

“I travelled to the village to see a babe they arranged for me to marry. We went on a date yesterday, on our way back I bought corns and pear and started eating. She got a nausea and threw up in the car. I was afraid of food poisoning at first. Final result, she’s pregnant.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Happy birthday my love – Nengi celebrates husband on his birthday

Nengi’s hubby reacts after Nengi celebrated him on his birthday

Fire guts TB Joshua’s Synagogue Church on the night of his candlelight…

I can’t continue this marriage – Man cries out after his pregnant…

“I am sorry for playing ‘wicked’ roles in movies” – Patience Ozokwo apologises

We thought you would add value to us, but you didn’t – Brand drops…

It’s very sad that I will not see you again, sleep on my love – Late…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Reactions As Mercy Johnson’s Daughter Interrupts Her While Hugging Her Husband…

Drama as man whose family arranged a wife for him, finds out she’s already…

It’s really painful – Comedian, Zicsaloma breaks down after he was…

‘I am hurt, broken, sad, and lost’ – Davido finally breaks…

BBNaija Ka3na warns her fans, says they must buy her cars and houses for her…

‘Nigerian men don’t cheat’ – Toyin Abraham defends…

BBNaija Mercy Eke reveals dating Ike is one of her regrets while on the reality…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More