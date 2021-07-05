Dsaddy Duties: Olakunle Churchill spotted changing his sons’ diaper (Video)

Tonto Dikeh’s former husband, Churchill Olakunle has shared dotting father-son moments of himself and newborn with Roselin Meurer.

The father of two in the video making the rounds on social media was spotted changing the diapers of his son in a skillful manner that suggests it was not his first time or he is not just doing it for props.

See the video of Olakunle Churchill changing his son’s diaper below:

Fans will be proud the millionaire entrepreneur has been able to kickstart a new adventure in his life just days after Tonto Dikeh showed off her new lover.

Churchill reacting to the news, shared a post via his handle, showering sweet messages to his new wife in disguise, which he deleted minutes later after he was dragged by fans for trying to hide his shame.

