Heartbreaking photos from the burial of late Sound Sultan

Entertainment
By Shalom

Heartbreaking photos from the burial of Nigerian singer, Olarewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, have surfaced online.

The family, in a statement, said Sound Sultan died on Sunday of Angioimmunoblastic T-cell Lymphoma.

The late singer was laid to rest on Sunday July 11, few hours after his unfortunate demise, in accordance with Islamic rites.

The burial rites were reportedly performed in New Jersey, United States, after the veteran singer died of throat cancer.

His wife Farida, their three children, siblings and friends gathered to pay their last respect to the icon who died at the age of 44.

Photos making the rounds on social media shows the grieving wife completely devastated at her husband’s burial.

See photos from his burial below;





