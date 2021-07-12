Nigerian singer, Olanrewaju Fasasi, a.k.a Sound Sultan, reportedly predicted his death while he was battling throat cancer.

The late singer, in his last post on instagram, asked Nigerians to celebrate him while he is alive, not when he is dead.

Sound Sultan died on Sunday after a brave battle with throat cancer in the United States of America.

Sound Sultan’s last Instagram post is a song by fellow Nigerian artist, Patoranking, titled ‘Celebrate Me’.

The message of the song, in Pidgin English, is that people should be celebrated while alive instead of pretending to love them when they are gone.

The lyrics of the song go in part, “Celebrate me, now when I dey alive (now when I dey alive).

“Appreciate me, now when I dey alive (now when I dey alive)

“No be say when I leave this life, you go dey fake am for my wife.

“Celebrate me, now when I dey alive (now when I dey alive).

“Appreciate me, now when I dey alive (now when I dey alive).

“No be say when I leave this life, you go dey fake am for my back”.