“I dey spray you money and you dey do in the name of the father” – Kanayo O. Kanayo tackles Obi Cubana (Video)

Kanayo O. Kanayo has reacted to video of Obi Cubana making sign of the cross while he was spraying naira notes on him.

Recall, a viral video on social media showed the moment Obi Cubana did the sign of the cross as actor Kanayo sprayed money on him.

In the video, Obi Cubana was seen sitting down as Kanayo O. Kanayo stood at his back with bundles of Naira notes.

Obi Cubana turned back and saw the actor spraying money on him and jokingly made the sign of the cross.

This happened hours after Nigerians advised against picking Kanayo O Kanayo’s money following a video of the actor talking about sacrifice.

In the video, Alex Ekubo was heard throwing shades at Kanayo, and referring to him as the father of sacrifice.

Kanayo in his reaction, agreed that he loves sacrifice, noting that without sacrifice, you are going nowhere in life.

Reacting to Obi Cubana’s action, Kanayo wrote on Instagram;

“I dey spray you money and you dey do in the name of the father and of the son and….. Obanyego na oba”.